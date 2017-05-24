Home / May 24th News / Chef Throwdown Competition part of Fishing Rodeo festivities

Chef Throwdown Competition part of Fishing Rodeo festivities

By on May 24, 2017

Chef Throwdown Competition part of Fishing Rodeo festivities

For the second year, A Wild Chef Throwdown Competition will be held at Flora-Bama Yacht Club on Fishing Rodeo Weekend, June 2-4. Fishing Rodeo spectators and participants will enjoy 3 days of serious chef competition using minimal ingredients, some fresh Gulf seafood, and a few surprises!
Competitions will be held June 2 from 1-4 p.m. and June 3 from 1-4 p.m.. The finals are on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m.
Each day, two winning chefs will receive a Golden Ticket to the World Food Championships, which will be held at the Wharf in Orange Beach, November 8-14. The time crunch, mystery ingredients and celebrity judges will make this a fun and exciting addition to the Flora-Bama Fishing Rodeo.
The competition is being held in conjunction with Pickers Vodka, NUISANCE Group, McCain Foods, King & Prince Seafood and Sysco Gulf Coast.

Related Items