Chef Throwdown Competition part of Fishing Rodeo festivities

For the second year, A Wild Chef Throwdown Competition will be held at Flora-Bama Yacht Club on Fishing Rodeo Weekend, June 2-4. Fishing Rodeo spectators and participants will enjoy 3 days of serious chef competition using minimal ingredients, some fresh Gulf seafood, and a few surprises!

Competitions will be held June 2 from 1-4 p.m. and June 3 from 1-4 p.m.. The finals are on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

Each day, two winning chefs will receive a Golden Ticket to the World Food Championships, which will be held at the Wharf in Orange Beach, November 8-14. The time crunch, mystery ingredients and celebrity judges will make this a fun and exciting addition to the Flora-Bama Fishing Rodeo.

The competition is being held in conjunction with Pickers Vodka, NUISANCE Group, McCain Foods, King & Prince Seafood and Sysco Gulf Coast.