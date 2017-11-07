ChoRuss returns to GSUMC Nov. 19

Returning to the US for their second annual tour, ChoRuss, a quartet of professional conservatory trained Russian singers will be in concert at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church sanctuary on Sunday evening, November 19 at 7 p.m. There is no charge for the concert, however a love offering will be taken during the concert. Reserved seating will be available for GSUMC concert season supporters. For more info, call 251-968-2411.

ChoRuss repertoire spans a wide variety of music, including traditional Russian Orthodox Christian melodies as well as Christmas songs and folk music. ChoRuss was founded in April 2012 and has toured Germany, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom as well as the US. Their artistic director, Dmitry Petrov, has worked at St. Petersburg Chapel with several outstanding Russian conductors and is also involved with both opera and the ballet theater at St. Petersburg Conservatory.