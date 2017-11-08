Christian Life Church Food Pantry is Nov. 18

Christian Life the Island Church will host it’s next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, November 18. The Island Mobile Food Pantry gives away a minimum of 50 pounds of food per household. All food that is given out during the pantry is purchased from Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank. Island Mobile Food Pantry has been serving Baldwin County residents since November 2013. To participate in this upcoming food pantry, please call Lisa in the church office at 251.967.4840.