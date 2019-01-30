Christian Service Center Annual Spaghetti Dinner Feb. 26 in Gulf Shores

The Christian Service Center will host their annual spaghetti dinner on February 26 at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, Building B, from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Dine-in and drive-through service will be available, along with vegetarian and gluten free options. The $10 tickets are available at the Christian Service Center, 317 Dolphin Avenue, Monday through Friday, 9 AM – Noon, and at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church Coffee Shop and at the door.

The Christian Service Center is a “Hand Up” rather than a “Hand Out” agency. Clients are given immediate emergency aid as well as guidance on finding solutions to their problems. The CSC is a 100% volunteer agency funded by the churches of Pleasure Island, various community organizations, including the United Way of Baldwin County, and interested individuals. For more information please call the CSC at 251-968-5256 or visit cscgs.com. Pictured: CSC Volunteers: (l to r) Susan Coyne, Lynda Thurmod, Ruth Moran, Betty Patton and Newana Beatty.