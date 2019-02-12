Christian Service Center Spaghetti Dinner Feb. 26 at GSUMC Building B

The Christian Service Center will host their annual spaghetti dinner on February 26 at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, Building B, from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Dine-in and drive-through service will be available, along with vegetarian and gluten free options. The $10 tickets are available at the Christian Service Center, 317 Dolphin Avenue, Monday through Friday, 9 AM – Noon, and at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church Coffee Shop and at the door.

The Erie Meyer Charitable Fund has been a vital and integral part of the development of CSC since the Center’s formation in 1991 by the Pleasure Island Ministerial Association. The CSC is located on 317 Dolphin Ave. on land donated by the Erie Meyer Charitable Fund in 1999. The foundation recently donated an adjoining parcel to the CSC that will be used for additional parking, and a large all-purpose building so the Center can expand its services and improve our ability to serve the community.

Pictured: CSC Volunteers preparing for the 2018 fundraiser.

••••••

More families in need due to serious illnesses

The Gulf Shores based Christian Service Center, with an all volunteer staff, helps families every day with items like food. but the staff is currently seeing an increasing number of families needing help when catastrophe strikes.

“We are seeing a growing need for emergency assistance due to serious illness, leaving people unable to meet their rent or utility bills,’’ said CSC President Linda Chappelle.

Formed by pastors of Pleasure Island churchs in 1991, CSC gives those in need a hand up. Sponsors and an army of volunteers enable CSC to serve those in need in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan. Amazingly, ninety-one cents from every dollar donated to CSC is put back into the community.

CSC clients are given immediate emergency aid as well as guidance on finding solutions to their problems. The CSC is a 100% volunteer agency funded by the churches of Pleasure Island, various community organizations, including the United Way of Baldwin County, and citizens. For more info, call 251-968-5256 or visit cscgs.com.