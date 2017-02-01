Christina Christian release party Feb. 10 at Hot Spot

Foley High grad & veteran live performer to release debut album

The Hot Spot Music & Grub, located at the Wharf in Orange Beach, will be the host site for local songwriter Christina Christian’s single release campaign party for the single “Quirky Little Thing” on Friday, February 10 from 8 p.m. ‘til midnight. Copies of the single, co-written with Grammy Award winner Lynn Langham, will be available at the merchandise table for $5. The event will also serve as a pre-order campaign for Christian’s “Silent Sea,” an album produced by Justin Sable Fobes. The single is also available on Amazon and iTunes. “Silent Sea” pre-orders are also available at indiegogo.com.

Christian co-wrote half the songs on the album with longtime friend Taylor Craven and her fiancé, Nick Biebricher. The trio has been writing together for the past four years.

In addition to guitar work from the producer, the album will include Gulf Coast musicians Chicago Bob Ravenscraft on drums, Dave McCormick on dobra, Smokey Otis on guitar and Robin Kingry on mandolin.

“We are close to being finished, but I’m still looking for a fiddle player for one of the songs,’’ said Christian, who is also co-engineer for the project.

The album is a mix of ballads, a witty song about modern life, a sweet melody, a jazzy R&B number, and soulful expressions of values in a troubled world.

Christian has already written more than 100 songs, but she said all of those, including the 11 other cuts on the album, came to her before the words to what she has long known would be her debut album’s title, which includes the line, “Time to make waves on this silent sea. Drifting away ain’t my destiny.’’

The album’s title can be traced back to the fact that the second c is silent in Christian’s birth name – Cecrle. “I’ve been saying I have a silent C in my name since I was in kindergarten (at St. Benedict’s in Elberta),’’ she said. “Now I’m able to say this is my silent sea. My music.’’ Described as “music from the heart that hits you right between the eyes,” the album will be released in the Spring of 2017.

For the past six years, Christian has worked festival stages and venues throughout the Southeast. The Foley High grad earned a chorus scholarship to Troy University, where she stayed for a year before deciding to follow her muse.

“I was in every single choir you can think of since I was a child,’’ Christian said. “Church choir, middle school choir, high school choir, show choir, you name it.’’ Christian added that an honest professor at Troy told her that she didn’t need a college degree to get to where she wanted to be with her art. Christina has logged over 800 live shows since leaving Troy.

“What I wanted I couldn’t do in Troy, Alabama,’’ she said. “In the past six years, I’ve learned more than I could have hoped for.’’

That includes finding an audience for her original music, which currently makes up about half the songs on her set list.

“This album is a way of letting everybody know that I’m not just here to be a musician,’’ she said. “This is a pretty big thing for me and for everybody around me. To see this come to