Christmas activities galore at The Wharf

• Ice Skating Rink: Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin, or fall into the season. Nov. 16 – Jan. 13, Regular hours: Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. November 26 – December 18: Mon-Fri: 4 – 10 p.m., Sat-Sun: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; January 1 – 13: Mon-Fri: 4 – 10 p.m., Sat-Sun: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Cost: $10 for skating includes skate rental; $13 for skating and Ferris wheel; $80 for frequent skater pass; $3 for a pair of socks. (Closed on Christmas & Thanksgiving). Location: The front parking lot next to Sand Dollar and the Fire Station.

• Photos with Santa: Sit with jolly Claus in Santa’s Village and capture the moment forever. From Nov.16-Dec.24. Time: Fridays: 3-7 p.m. | Saturdays: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Sunday:12-6 p.m.; Dec.17 – 22: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Mon-Sat, the week before Christmas); Dec. 24: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Christmas Eve); Cost: Various price packages available.

• Horse & Carriage Rides: Spend an evening under the moon in an enchanted horse-drawn carriage. Trot along through streets and gaze at the lights and decorations with your loved ones. You’ll want to have your camera ready for this ride! Across from Ice Skating Rink from 5 – 8 p.m. on Nov. 18, 25 & 30 and Dec. 2, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. Cost: $30 per carriage ride (up to 4 people); $5 for single rider.

• Black Friday: Spend Black Friday (Nov. 23) at The Wharf and check out all the epic steals and deals throughout the shops and restaurants.

• Small Business Saturday: Shop smart. Shop local. With an abundance of home-grown retailers and restaurants, The Wharf is the premier stop along your shopping route to purchase regional goods, products, and services for the holidays. Come out Saturday, November 24th during extended business hours from 10am – 9pm.

• Christmas Tree Lighting: The annual tree lighting hosted by the City of Orange Beach is the perfect ceremony to inspire the Yuletide spirit. Enjoy special festive musical performances, cookie decorating, letters to Santa, cups of toasty hot chocolate, and much more. Stay and shimmy along with the Holiday SPECTRA Sound & Light Spectacular to conclude the event at Marina Circle on Tuesday, November 27 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

• Holiday Sip & Shop: Shops will be open from noon until 6 pm. Make sure to pick up a deal guide at any retailer on-site and map out your buying itinerary for the Holiday Open House at The Wharf on Sunday, December 2 from noon – 6 p.m.

• Jingle Jubilee Kids Craft Day: It will be any budding artist’s playground. There will be crafting stations at various stores and restaurants, a Coastal Christmas Art Contest exhibition, and much more. Don’t worry about bringing anything – your imagination should be more than enough on Saturday, December 8 from noon – 4 pm. Admission is free.