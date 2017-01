Christmas chimes ring weekends in Foley

Christmas season is the perfect time to take a post dinner weekend walk along the Centennial Plaza at Heritage Park in Foley, as seasonal music will ring from the Centennial Clock Tower bells through New Year’s Day.

The music will play on Friday and Saturdays from 6- 6:30 p.m., making it a great time to enjoy the beautiful holiday lights and the Christmas Village while the chimes ring from the tower bells.