Christmas Lighted Boat Parade slated Dec. 9

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s 32nd Annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade will take place Saturday, December 9, launching from Lulu’s Homeport Marina in Gulf Shores at 5 p.m. The parade will travel east down the Intracoastal Waterway Canal, past The Wharf (public viewing area), around Bear Point, along the south end of Ono Island, west to Perdido Pass, north into Terry Cove Harbor, south to the bridge, and end at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill. Over the past 32 winter seasons, the Nautical Night of Lights has grown in size and scope, attracting motor and sail hulls alike and even a kayak or two! Over the past few years, the event has featured more than 50 boats, and nearly 60 are expected this year. The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will host judges on their vessel to rank the spectacular displays on presentation and creativity. All boat captains will be required to attend the captain’s meeting Friday, December 8 at 6 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club. More info: 251-968-7200.