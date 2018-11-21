Christmas Parade is Dec. 8, Visit with Santa is Dec. 15 in Lillian

Santa Claus has confirmed his visit to Lillian, Alabama for the annual Lillian Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 8 sponsored by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay. The parade participants will step out from the Community Club on Widell St. at 1 p.m. and travel the usual route, US Hwy. 98 east to CR99, north to Barclay Avenue, west to Santa Piedro Street and south back to the Community Club.

After the parade the Elberta High School Band will perform in the Community Club. Santa will also join the Optimists when they host the annual Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 15 in the Lillian Community Club.