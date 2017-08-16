A Christmas Story auditions Aug. 26-27

Auditions for the comedy “A Christmas Story” will be held at South Baldwin Community Theatre on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and again Sunday, August 27, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Even though this is a Young Artist Series production, there is a need for adults to audition. The play will run December 1-10. To see a list of cast requirements, go to the theatre website and click on the auditions tab. You can also schedule and date and time to audition.

The theatre website is sbct.biz.