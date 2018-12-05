Christmas Through The Ages Dec. 8 at Ft. Gaines

The 34th Annual Christmas through the Ages, a living history day for the whole family, is scheduled at Dauphin Island’s Fort Gaines on Saturday, December 8 from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m.

Experience an 1861 Christmas with the Confederate garrison during this living history event for the whole family. Admission for those 13 and over is $8. Children 5-12 will be admitted for $4, and children 4 and under are admitted free. For more info, call 251-861-6992 or visit dauphinisland.org.

A letter home from James M. Williams with the 21st Alabama Infantry Volunteers stationed at Fort Gaines in 1861 provides the blueprint for this event.