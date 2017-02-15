Churchill, Poarch Creek Indians are March lecture series topics

The University of South Alabama Gulf Coast Campus Distinguished Lecture Series concludes for the winter season with two lectures in March at the Gulf Coast Campus Cultural Center Auditorium in Gulf Shores. All lectures start at 6:30 p.m. and are free. To register for any and all lectures call 251-460-7200, email aplatt@southalabama.edu or visit usacontinuinged.com.

The March 9 lectures is titled Churchill and the Many Books about His Life and will be presented by Dr. Ellwood “Woody” Hannum. Dr. Philip Carr & Dr. Karla Martin will present a program about the Poarch Creek Indians on March 22.

The USA Gulf Shores Campus is located at 19470 Oak Rd W. (County Rd. 6 West) in Gulf Shores, about a half-mile east of the Gulf Shores Sports Complex.