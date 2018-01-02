Cindy & Terry visit local Rotary Club

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo curator Cindy Johnson brought her friend Terry, a Kookaburra bird, to visit members of the Gulf Shores - Orange Beach Rotary Club. The local Rotarians meet on Thursdays at noon The Gulf Shores Country Club. Call Joe Phillips at 251-747-2696 for more info about the club. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, known nationally as The Little Zoo That Could, opened in June 1989 as Zooland Animal Park. located on 17 acres at 1204 Gulf Shores Pkwy. in Gulf Shores, the zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. Zoo info: 251-968-5732 or alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.