City of Gulf Shores Breakfast With The Bunny April 15

By on April 12, 2017

Kick off your Easter celebration with the City of Gulf Shores as they host Breakfast with the Bunny at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Families of all ages are invited to enjoy an old-fashioned breakfast of bacon, sausage, eggs and pancakes before having pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. The first 50 children will receive a complimentary picture with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are available at the door for $5, while children 3 and under are free.

