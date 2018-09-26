City of Gulf Shores Movies at Meyer Park Series begins Sept. 27

The City of Gulf Shores is bringing a new, family-friendly event: Movies at Meyer Park. Locals and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and join us at Meyer Park for a movie under the stars. Movies at Meyer Park will feature a series of three movies brought to you by Small Town, Big Beach Productions. The first screening will be “Coco” on Sept. 27, followed by “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 4 and “Casper” on Oct. 18. All Movies at Meyer Park showings are free to the public and begin at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located at 400 E 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. More info: 251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov/movies.