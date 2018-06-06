City of Orange Beach – Relay for Life Summer Full Moon Paddles start June 24

The City of Orange Beach – Relay for Life Team is gearing up for their 4th summer of fun on the water with the popular Full Moon Paddles. The paddles have become the number one fund raising effort for the Orange Beach Team. The events are held at the Wind & Water Learning Center, located at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library. Prior to participants leaving to experience the night time paddle, area restaurants cater the dinner on the grounds for everyone to enjoy and area musicians donate their time to entertain. After enjoying the food, entertainment and meeting new friends everyone heads out onto the water in kayaks, canoes and sometimes a paddle board or two. Headlights and PFD’s are required and participants provide their own kayaks or canoes. Dates and sponsoring restaurants: Sunday, June 24 (Southern Grind), Sunday, July 29 (Cobalt Restaurant), Sunday, August 26 (Luna’s).

Registration is $20 per person and everyone must be pre-registered. Online registration will be available at ventbrite.com. Printed registration forms will be available at orangebeachal.gov and at all recreation facilities in Orange Beach. All monies raised benefit the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life effort. For more information on how you can be a part contact Relay Team Captain Jeanne Fitzgibbons at 251-981-1524 or jfitz@orangebeachal.gov. Pictured: Relaxing on the water during a 2017 paddle.