City of Orange Beach Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 27 at The Wharf

The City of Orange Beach annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at The Wharf. The ceremony will include musical performances, letters to Santa, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, reading of The Christmas Story by the Mayor of Orange Beach and more. Santa will arrive on a firetruck and photos will be available in Marlin Circle. The Holiday SPECTRA Sound & Light Spectacular will conclude the event.

Pictured: The Alabama Retail Association has selected The Wharf in Orange Beach as the sixth stop on the Shop Alabama for the Holidays Tour. The event will take place during the Nov. 27 tree lighting at The Wharf. The purpose of the tour is to encourage Alabamians to keep leisure tax dollars local. Pictured: Greg Alexander (Coastal Alabama Business Chamber), Penny Hughey (Coastal Alabama Business Chamber), Jim Bibby (The Wharf), Donna Watts (South Baldwin Chamber), Sheena Mizell, Jade Hubbard (The Wharf), Tony Kennon (Mayor of Orange Beach).