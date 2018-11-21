City Rhythm Big Band Dance Dec. 22 in Loxley

A new season for City Rhythm Big Band dances at the Loxley Civic Center kicks off with the Dec. 22 Christmas Dance.

“We are excited that fall is finally here and the Band will get back to doing whatwe do best. – entertaining the folks who love to dance and listen to big band music,’’ said CRBB manager Bill Clark.

The dan ce is from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, and snacks will be available at the BYOB event.

The City Rhythm Big Band is an 18 piece big band that plays music from the big band era made famous by such artists as Count Basie, Woody Herman, Glen Miller, Duke Ellington and others. They also play some current favorites. Vocalists Kathy Murchison and Ken Thacker add their touch to the band with beautiful lyrics and awesome voices. Together, the band and vocalists present a wonderful evening of music. For all information, visit cityrhythmbb.com. or call Clark at 251-554-5497.

CRBB dances are also scheduled in the Loxley Civic Center on January 26, February 23, March 23, April 27 and May 11.