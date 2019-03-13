City Rhythm Big Band Dance scheduled March 23 in Loxley

City Rhythm Big Band dances are scheduled for March 23, April 27 and May 11 at the Loxley Civic Center from 7-10 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and ice and water, cups are furnished, BYOB and BYO snacks if you wish.

Expect an evening of wonderful music and dancing, when this great 18 piece big band, all professional musicians, hits the stage. They come from near and far to entertain and delight everyone with varied dance styles, from Cha Cha to swing to waltz. They play new favorites and big band era standards as well. Vocalists Kathy Murchison, and Ken Thacker, add their awesome talents to the band. Together the band and vocalists take fans on a memorable musical journey each evening this Band performs.