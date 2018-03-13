City Rhythm Big Band St. Paddy’s Dance March 17

The City Rhythm Big Band has scheduled its St. Patrick’s Day Dance on Saturday, March 17 at the Loxley Civic Center from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, and snacks will be available at the BYOB event.

The City Rhythm Big Band is an 18 piece big band that plays music from the big band era made famous by such artists as Count Basie, Woody Herman, Glen Miller, Duke Ellington and others. They also play some current favorites. Vocalists Kathy Murchison and Ken Thacker add their touch to the band with beautiful lyrics and awesome voices. Together, the band and vocalists present a wonderful evening of music. For all information, visit cityrhythmbb.com. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr. Dances are also scheduled on April 21 and May 12. Pictured: Fun times at the Feburary CRBB dance at the Loxley Civic Center.