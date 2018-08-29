City working on habitat plan for 836 acres near Oyster Bay

Planning Commission will then have a special-called regular session meeting to deal with Regency Place

By John Mullen

Two properties near Oyster Bay, a total of 836 acres, in Gulf Shores will someday have amenities to allow the public to explore the natural beauty of these wetlands.

“Our plan is for it to come sort of a nature preserve and to provide some public access for passive recreation,” Environmental/Grants Coordinator Dan Bond told the city council in its Aug. 20 meeting. “Ultimately we’d like to have some nature trails and boardwalks and things in there that the public can get out into and enjoy.”

But first things first. The council agreed on Aug. 27 to pay Volkert $191,000 to develop a Habitat Management plan for the land. There is a 466-acre tract north of the Intracoastal Waterway and south of the Bon Secour River and a 370-acre tract is south of the waterway and borders Oyster Bay.

Also, during the meeting, the council talked about setting dates for public hearings on the controversial Regency Place Apartments and extending eight-foot sidewalks and four-foot bicycle paths westward on beach road from West Sixth Street to West Lagoon Avenue.

Bond said the preliminary work on the two preserves is still underway and the public access will come later.

“It’s about a yearlong process,” Bond said. “It will involve a lot of field work and there will be public input sessions and community outreach. This plan that we’re working on right now is about the habitat and restoration and management of the natural resources. It will determine endangered species and how we want to best manage the resources that are there. It’s comprehensive management for the properties.”

Bond said the grant is part of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Gulf Benefit Fund the city received in 2016. The acquisitions cost $7.6 million, with about $700,000 for environmental assessments and planning. An additional $775,000 is available to conduct the restoration work once the management plan is complete.

“It’s mostly wetland and it ranges from pine savannah-type wetlands to intertidal marshes or brackish marshes,” Bond said. “There’s a lot of diversity in the habitat.”

Some of the boots-on-the-ground work has already been done, Bond said with some more still to be completed. The goal of all the work is getting the plan on paper to guide the next phases.

“A few months back we’ve already conducted wetland delineation and some of the wildlife surveys and things,” Bond said. “We’ve already started going a lot of the work. This is the actual creation of the document that we use to guide the management of this property.”

Over the south side of Little Lagoon, a similar project and a fishing pier are still in preliminary stages. One is to take over a 53-acre parcel at the west end of the lagoon and is to include a boardwalk, fishing pier, bathhouse and restrooms, parking and a kayak launch.

The state is supposed to buy the parcel from the Erie Meyer Foundation and turn it over to the city to manage construction of the amenities.

“That’s still going on between the state and property owners,” Bond said. “They still haven’t worked that out yet. We’re still interested in having a part to it and look forward to protecting that property as well.”

A city plan to put a fishing pier at Little Lagoon park east of the pass is on hold waiting for final permitting to come through before the work can begin, Bond said.

Regency Place Apartments

The city is planning on having two meetings specifically dealing with the controversial apartments project. One, Planning Director Andy Bauer said, will be a work session where Bauer and staff will make a presentation on their findings.

“Specific to the work session the city staff will prepare and present written recommendations as to the findings and conclusions as required under section 3-3 of the zoning ordinance,” Bauer said. “The work session will include an opportunity on comment on the recommended findings and conclusions by the applicant and the public. No formal action by the Planning Commission will be considered at the work session.”

The Planning Commission will then have a special-called regular session meeting to deal specifically with Regency Place.

“At this point city staff is still working with the Planning Commission to schedule these meetings,” Bauer said. “We will be happy to provide notice to all the property owners that we can. We have an email list of about 20 residents and anyone who hasn’t signed up previously please sign up.

“The city will not issue any building permit and land disturbance permit on this application until the Planning Commission has taken action on Regency Place.”

New Beach Road Sidewalks

When the work on beach road sidewalks for Alabama 182, or beach road, the plan included going from Gulf State Park to West Lagoon Avenue, Public Works Director Mark Acreman said. But the westernmost part, West Sixth Street to West Lagoon, was removed.

“This particular phase would have been included however we were able to get a TAP grant from the DOT that will pay up to $500,000 toward the sidewalk improvements,” Acreman said.

To take advantage of the grant money the western part of the project was held up to get the Transportation Alternatives Project money. The council awarded a bid on the project for $409,000 to McElhenney Construction. Acreman said the 2018 city budget provided for $500,000 for this part of the project but it will now be 80 percent funded by the grant.

Gulf Shores will provide a 20 percent match to receive the grant.

Coastal Cleanup

The council approved an assembly permit for the 31st annual Coastal Cleanup. Gulf Shores will have collection sites at the west end of Gulf Place near the public safety building and at Moe’s Landing on the north side of Little Lagoon. The cleanup is from 8 a.m.-noon and volunteers will be served refreshments including hot dogs at the Gulf Shores locations.

Other South Baldwin collection stations include Boggy Point boat launch and Cotton Bayou Beach Access and Ono Island in Orange Beach, on the Bon Secour River, the Flora-Bama, Pirate’s Cove, Wolf Bay, Weeks Bay and Perdido Beach.

According to the People Against a Littered State website more than 87,000 people have volunteered to help with the cleanup since it began in 1987 and more than 1.6 million pounds have been removed. For more information visit alabamacoastalcleanup.com/.