Classic June plays Kids House fundraiser at Hub’s April 14

By on April 11, 2018

Local rock band Classic June will play at Hub Stacey’s At The Point on Saturday April 14 from 2-4 p.m. to benefit Gulf Coast Kid’s House. All tips collected will go to help serve victims of child abuse. Classic June play favorite classics for a great cause in recognition of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month. Band members include Jesse Bumann, Guitar/Vocals; Christopher Crowley, Bass/Vocals; and Nolan Costa, Drums/Vocals.
Gulf Coast Kid’s House is a children’s advocacy center serving Escambia County and Pensacola. Gulf Coast Kid’s House provides a place where child protective services, law enforcement, legal, medical, and mental health professionals work together under one roof to provide comprehensive services for abused children.

