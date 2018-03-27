Classic June plays Kids House fundraiser at Hub’s April 14

Local rock band Classic June will play at Hub Stacey’s At The Point on Saturday April 14 from 2-4 p.m. to benefit Gulf Coast Kid’s House. All tips collected will go to help serve victims of child abuse. Classic June play favorite classics for a great cause in recognition of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month. Band members (above) include Jesse Bumann, Guitar/Vocals; Christopher Crowley, Bass/Vocals; and Nolan Costa,Drums/Vocals.