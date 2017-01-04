Clothe The Children Cocktail Party Jan. 21 at Fisher’s

Tickets are available online for The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club 4th Annual Island Cocktail Party scheduled on Saturday, January 21 from 7-11 p.m. at Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina.

Tickets are $40 per person and available at events.r20.constantcontact.com. Funds raised from the event benefit the club’s Clothe the Children campaign.

Enjoy a fun night of delicious eats, artisan cocktails, dancing with a live performance by Cool Rayz, and a silent auction aiding families unable to provide uniforms for their children. Tickets are limited and will sell out.