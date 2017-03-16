Coast Guard Auxiliary Boating Safely course March 25 in O.B.

Flotilla 3-10 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will present five About Boating Safely classes at the Orange Beach Community Center this year. The course will be offered March 25, April 22, May 13, June 10 and August 5. The course will be 8 AM to 4 PM. Upon completion of this 8 hour boat safety course, you will receive a boating safety education certificate that satisfies the Alabama and adjacent state’s requirements for a boating license. The course provides instruction in types of boats, boating law, boat safety equipment, boat handling, and navigation. The course is open to ages 12 and above at a cost of $35 per student or $50.00 for two family members sharing a book. The cost includes a textbook, instructional materials, and lunch. Registration is required. To register for the course contact Malcom Chase via phone at 251-284-1461 or via Email at malinmo@yahoo.com. Information is also available on the Coast Guard Auxiliary web site cgaux.org.