Coastal Art Center Lights Up The Arts on Dec. 13

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach will hold Light Up the Arts from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13. The annual event features fine art, hot chocolate and cookies, the Jingle Mingle Jewelry Show and a festive music performance by the Gulf Shores High School Choir. Choir. Experience hot glass and cool clay demonstrations by The Hot Shop and The Clay Studio. The Coastal Art Center is located at 26389 Canal Rd. More info: coastalartscenter.com, 251-981-ARTS (2787).