Coastal Art Center of Orange Beach will host inaugural Arts Afire Oct. 18

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach (26389 Canal Rd.) will host its inaugural Arts Afire Fall Festival on Oct. 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Festivities include hot piano music in the gallery by Steve Wilkerson, fiery hot glass demos in The Hot Shop, Clay Studio pottery raku firings and lots of kids fall games and crafts in the courtyard. For more info, call 251-981-ARTS (2787) or visit CoastalArtsCenter.com.

••••