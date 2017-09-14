Coastal Art Center ribbon cutting & open house Sept. 28

The ribbon cutting and grand opening for the Coastal Art Center of Orange Beach is scheduled will be held on Sept. 28 from 5-6 pm. The art center is located at 26389 Canal Rd. between Orange Beach Waterfront Park and the Orange Beach Library.

For more info, call Desiree Blackwell at 251 981-2787.

The 10,00 sq. ft. Coastal Art Center complex also includes The Hot Glass Shop, The Clay Studio, a cottage for art instruction and a gift shop inside the 5,000 square-foot gallery. The main building will include movable walls, picture windows overlooking Wolf Bay, a second-floor balcony and a grand staircase and wrap-around bay side porches. The gallery will feature local (of course) as well as regional artists as well as touring exhibits. The new facility, by design, closely resembles the building that opened as the Orange Beach Hotel in the 1923, and was later a home to the Callaway family. The city of Orange Beach opened the building as an art & cultural center in 2005 and it is also home to after-school and summer programs for children. The new art center also includes an outdoor stage and a waterfront boardwalk and is available for bookings.