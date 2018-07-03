Coastal Ballet hosts July 9-13 Summer Dance Camp

Madame Rio will teach students variety of dance styles

The Coastal Ballet Academy in Foley will host its annal summer dance camp July 9-13 from 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. The camp is open to children eight years old an up and cost is $125 per student. Attendees will learn classical ballet, jazz, modern, theater in addition to acting classes, French lessons and etiquette, all under the instruction of Rio Barlow. Registration is now open at coastalballet.org. For more info, call 251-979-9851 or 251-269-3723. The Coast Ballet Academy is located at 3786 S. McKenzie Street in the Fountain Plaza.

Pictured: Director Madame Rio Cordy Barlow works with students at Coastal Ballet Academy. Madame Barlow received her training thru the Royal Academy of Dance in London England. She is trained in New York at Juliard and in the Russia Vaganova Ballet technique. Madame Barlow has groomed many students to become professional dancers, ballet teachers, Olympic participants and contestants in professional beauty pageants. As artistic director of the non-profit Coastal Ballet, she produces an Annual Nutcracker performance.