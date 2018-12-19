Coastal Ballet’s Kingdom of Sweets Gala a new holiday tradition at Coastal Arts Center

Madame Rio of Coastal Ballet opened her first Baldwin studio in Orange Beach 20 years ago

Photos

By Fran Thompson

It is fitting that the initial Kingdom of Sweets Gala, a fundraiser held earlier this month for Rio Cordy’s Coastal Ballet Company, was presented to a welcoming community in Orange Beach.

The Coastal Art Center of Orange Beach is located less than a mile from where Madame Rio first established a teaching academy in South Baldwin County 20 years ago.

Currently located in Foley, Madame Rio has been putting young ballet students on stage by producing The Nutcracker at her academy every Christmas season since then, with appearances this year in Foley, Bon Secour and Gulf Shores, in addition to the gala at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach.

“This is my 20th year, and we are as busy as we’ve ever been,’’ she said. “I pursue this very hard in support of all (dance) schools. We are happy to teach good training where children learn good things. From etiquette to how to move, to self esteem. All the while helping them build healthy bodies.

“Orange Beach gave me my start when I moved here,’’ Madame Rio added. “This community has always been a very special place. Everybody here has been so supportive of me.’’

Coastal Academy’s first footprint in Orange Beach was in borrowed space at (current Orange Beach Mayor)

Tony Kennon’s physical fitness business imprint at the Medical Arts Building on Orange Beach Blvd.

“She had no place to set up her academy and I wanted my daughter (Bailey) in ballet,’’ Mayor Kennon said. “We moved the equipment and laid down some linoleum over the floor so the kids could move around, and Rio held ballet classes there two nights a week.’’

The mayor added that he still sees Madame Rio’s influence on Bailey in regards to how to be gracious and poised when she is on stage.

Bailey has represented Baldwin County in Miss Alabama pageants and regularly sings and plays music for audiences all over the state.

Another of Madame Rio’s Pleasure Island students, Lauren Bradford, was named Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2017 and was named winner of the 2019 Miss Auburn University Scholarship Pageant.

“I have taught hundreds of students, some of them who are still with me,’’ Madame Rio said. “Lauren and Bailey have both done so much fabulous pageant work. Others have gone to New York for auditions or continued to dance in college. Some have danced professionally. I grow them up.’’

Madame Rio added that she was very thankful to Desiree Blackwell (CAC director) and her staff for their hospitality. The gala is already on the CAC schedule for 2019.

Next for the ballerina/teacher who trained at the Royal Academy of Dance in London is a collaboration with classical guitarist Peter Fletcher on a production incorporating original music and interpretative dancing that will debut this February. She is also planning to produce a brand new ballet at her academy.

Madame Rio spent time at Juilliard and was a soloist with The Miami Ballet and The Alabama Ballet. She still performs, but Madame Rio’s passion is teaching. (She owned two schools of dance while in Birmingham.)

She still works with students of all ages who love dancing to classical ballet and jazz.

“I am so happy that I get to do what I love to do,’’ she said. “I’m driven and inspired by those little children. They allow me to look at the world through their eyes. And it is a world that is very colorful and full of vitality.’’

Madame Rio Cordy’s dedication to her students is evident, as is her desire to create for her students a dance experience that develops mind, body and spirit.

The end result is hopefully a deep love of dance, music, art, and learning, in addition to joyful memories that last a lifetime.

“I am in good heath. I still feel creative and I still love to dance,’’ Madame Rio said. “I get to surround myself with great people. I am always getting big hugs from beautiful children that are so honest and true. What could be better than that? I am blessed.”

Pictured: The 2018 Kingdom of Sweets Gala featured performances from Samantha Scheler, Sonja Davenport, and Karla McMillian and the unveiling of the 2019 Coastal Ballet Nutcracker by artist Tommy Vogel.