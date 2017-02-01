Coastal Chorale’s Snowbird Serenade Feb. 16-18 in Gulf Shores

“Unforgettable” is the theme of this year’s Coastal Chorale Annual Snowbird Serenade, scheduled Feb. 16-18 at The Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, located at 1900 Gulf Shores Pkwy. in Gulf Shores. Shows start on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. Additionally, a matinee is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are $15 and only available at First Bank (across from Hope’s Cheesecake) in Gulf Shores or by emailing coastalchoraletickets@yahoo.com to set up will-call. Tickets can also be purchased from a chorale member.

The Chorale will present classic songs from stage, screen and songbooks. In addition to selections from “Wicked,’’ members will present their interpretations of hits such as “Singing In The Rain,’’ “Dancing In The Street,’’ “Bless The Broken Road’’ and other favorite songs.

This year’s Snowbird Serenade will be the chorale’s first production under director Greg Engell, who will be accompanied by Jonathan Wallace.

The Coastal Chorale includes talented vocal musicians from Orange Beach to Bay Minette. The group comes together for the purpose of fostering, developing and promoting high-quality choral entertainment for the enjoyment, education and cultural enhancement of both performers and listeners in Baldwin County.