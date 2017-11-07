Coastal Half-Marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run is Nov. 25



Families planning Thanksgiving vacations along Alabama’s beaches are invited to incorporate fitness into their holiday routine with the Kaiser Realty by Wyndham Vacation Rentals Coastal Half-Marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 25. This race wraps up a successful inaugural year of the Run the Beach half-marathon three-race series, which will continue in 2018.

Late registration and packet pick-up will take place Friday, Nov. 24 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Participants may get their fill of food and drinks provided by Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar, Krispy Kreme, Publix and Coca-Cola immediately following the race. Tying into the season of giving, participants are encouraged to donate canned goods to benefit the Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores.

Run the Beach 2018 will include the Big Beach Half-Marathon (Jan. 28) followed by the Sea Turtle Half-Marathon (Feb. 17) and the Kaiser by Wyndham Vacation Rentals Coastal Half-Marathon (Nov. 24). To register for these races, visit GulfShores.com.

Additionally, the Sports Commission’s Volunteer Incentive Program supports civic groups by contributing $40 per volunteer per shift worked at select athletic events, including this race. To learn about volunteering with the Sports Commission, contact Sarah Cooper at 251-974-4611 or SCooper@GulfShores.com.

Book your Thanksgiving stay with Kaiser Realty by Wyndham Vacations Rentals at 251-968-6868. Visit GulfShores.com for a full list of accommodations, restaurants and activities, and go to Team-Magic.com/Events/100 for more details on the half-marathon.