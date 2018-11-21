Coastal Half-Marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Nov. 24

The 2018 Run the Beach Half-Marathon series concludes with a Thanksgiving weekend tradition – the Kaiser Realty by Wyndham Vacation Rentals Coastal Half-Marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run – on Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Orange Beach Sportsplex (4385 William Silvers Parkway). The 5K race will serve as the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) Alabama State 5K Championship.

“With cooler temperatures and holiday happenings, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to reconnect with family and friends along Alabama’s beaches,” said Beth Gendler, vice president of the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission. “This is an opportunity to enjoy wellness at any fitness level on the paved, wheelchair-accessible Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park.”

Packet pick-up will take place Friday, Nov. 23 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf, while Saturday’s pre- and post-race activities will happen at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. Participants are encouraged to celebrate the season of giving by donated canned goods on-site for the Christian Service Center. To register, visit Team-Magic.com/Events/122. Book stays with Kaiser Realty by Wyndham Vacation Rentals at WyndhamVacationRentals.com/Alabama.

Civic groups or individuals interested in earning $40 per person per four-hour shift worked for their organizations may volunteer at this event with the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism Volunteer Incentive Program. For more information, contact Sarah Cooper at SCooper@GulfShores.com. For information on upcoming athletic events, visit GulfShores.com/Sports, or call 1-800-745-SAND.