Coffee With A Gulf Shores Cop Feb. 23 at Hazel’s Nook

The Gulf Shores Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event at Hazel’s Nook, located at 120 E Fort Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores on Feb. 23 from 8 – 10 a.m. There will be no Power Point presentation, no agenda – just coffee and conversation. This will be your opportunity to meet Gulf Shores Police in a relaxed setting. Anyone can attend. Members of the department will answer questions and concerns from community members. More info: Cpl. Hoguet at 251-968-4657.