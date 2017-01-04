Coin & Currency Jewelry Show Jan. 14-15 at Foley Civic Center

The South Baldwin Numismatic Assn. Golf Coast Coin & Currency Jewelry Show will be held January 14-15 at the Foley Civic Center. Hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free. Dealers will be on site to appraise gold and silver, and lots of old coins will be for sale. Food and refreshments will be available. For more info, visit foleycoinshows.com or call 251-597-7796. The Foley Civic Center is located at 407 E. Laurel Ave. (Hwy. 98), just east of Hwy. 59.