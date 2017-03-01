Combo Golf & FootGolf Tourney at GlenLakes Golf Club March 11

GlenLakes Golf Club in Foley will host its first ever dual footgolf and golf tournament scramble featuring two tournament scrambles on the same day at the same event. Golfers will participate in an 18-hole scramble starting at 9 a.m. playing the Vista/Dunes Golf courses. FootGolfers will begin at 11 a.m. playing the Lakes course. Entry fees include green fees, use of the practice area, lunch, and raffle tickets. Golf contests include closest to the pin and longest drive. All proceeds will go to the K9 Police Unit. All participants will finish around the same time followed by lunch.

The tournament is open to the first 80 players. Golf cost per player is $65 and FootGolf per player is $30. FootGolfers need to bring their own ball. To register or for more information or questions, contact Cpl. Carlos Lizarrage at 251-943-4431 or John Thompson at 251-747-0111.

Proceeds will help offset costs for the 2017 United States Police Canine Association National Dog Trials hosted by the Foley Police Dept. The September 2017 event will take place in the Sports Tourism Complex behind Tanger Mall.