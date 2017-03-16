Community bonds to help band heal following tragedy

By Fran Thompson

Although one high school student was back at the University of South Alabama Burn and Wound Care Center for additional surgery and skin grafts as of March 14, the Pleasure Island community breathed a collective sigh of relief when a student who had been in Sacred Heart Hospital since the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade tragedy, was recently released, meaning that all injured Gulf Shores Middle School students are now home.

A total of 12 Gulf Shores High & Middle School band members were injured, three of them critically, when an SUV ran ovr them at the start of the Feb. 28 Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade.

Larry Rathburn, a 73 year old veteran from Fairhope driving a 2008 Ford Expedition was responsible for the tragic accident. According to a Gulf Shores Police report, Rathburn said “someone standing out in the road” told him to close the gap between his SUV and the students in front of him, and he accidentally pressed down too hard on his auto’s accelerator.

A gofundme campaign has raised $38,960 to help the children get through this tragic accident. In addition, United Way and the Baldwin County Education Coalition have set up a donation page on their Facebook pages (commitchange.com) to provide assistance to the victims and their families. Checks can also be mailed directly to the Gulf Shores High School Band at Gulf Shores High School, 600 15th Avenue, Gulf Shores, Alabama 36542.

Numerous other businesses, snowbird clubs and social organizations have held fundraisers ranging from benefit concerts to yoga classes to window decal sales as a cathartic way to lend financial support in the aftermath of this unprecedented tragedy.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft simply stated, “Our prayers go out to the children, families and all those involved.” Those thughs were replicated on business signboards, at family dinners, at church services and before club meetings all over the island. In a community as close knit as ours, those prayers will continue to be important in helping our children move forward from this.

Pictured: (above) Gulf Shores and Orange Beach emergency responders carried the GSHS Band banner during the Orange Beach Parade just hours after the tragic accident; School bands from all over the country voiced their support for their Gulf Shores brethern following the accident; The formation below was from the Ohio State Band with this facebook post: “Our thoughts are with the students, families, and friends of the Gulf Shores High School Band in Alabama.”