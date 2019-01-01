Community Fit Fair/Open House Jan. 18 at Bodenhamer Center

The 7th Annual Community Fit Fair and Wellness Open House returns to the Bodenhamer Center and the Gulf Shores Cultural Center on Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. You do not have to be a member to join in on the fun.

The Fit Fair and Wellness Open House will feature the area’s top health and wellness professionals. Attendees can participate in wellness screenings, free chair massages, view exhibits and speak directly with health professionals to learn more about how to improve their overall well-being. All participants will have full access to recreation and fitness centers.

Lifesouth will be on site during the event hosting an Emergency Need Blood Drive. The goal for the drive is to get 17 donations, which will help save up to 51 lives in our community.

There will be free aerobic classes held in the gymnasium. Classes are as follows: