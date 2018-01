Community invited to St. Andrew family nights

Saint Andrew by the Sea, located at 17263 Fort Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores will be hosting family nights complete with dinner every Wednesday evening beginning on Sept. 6. Dinner will be served by church volunteers at 5:45 p.m. with children’s activities and an adult bible study to follow at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and dinner is provided (no pot luck). For more info, call Sara Hunter at 678-361-2762.