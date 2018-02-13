Congressman Byrne town hall in Orange Beach Feb. 20

U.S. Congressman Bradley Byrne is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting in Orange Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at the Orange Beach City Hall Council Chamber (4099 Orange Beach Blvd.) in the city complex on Hwy. 161. Congressman Byrne is known for holding in-person town hall meetings across Southwest Alabama to hear directly from the people he represents. The town halls allow constituents to ask questions, provide feedback, or share their ideas directly with their Member of Congress. The town halls are free to attend and open to the public.