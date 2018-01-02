Cookin with Carolyn Company Rice

Company Rice

1 celery rib, thinly sliced

1 large carrot, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 Tbsp. butter

5 cups chicken broth

1 cup uncooked wild rice

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

2/3 cup dried cherries or cranberries

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

In a large saucepan, saute the celery, carrot and onion in butter until tender. Stir in broth and wild rice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 25 minutes. Add long grain rice; cover and simmer 20 minutes longer. Stir in cherries (or cranberries); cook 5 min. longer or until the liquid is absorbed. Just before serving, stir in the toasted pecans. Serves 10.

Enjoy!