Cookin with Carolyn Company Rice

1 celery rib, thinly sliced
1 large carrot, finely chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 Tbsp. butter
5 cups chicken broth
1 cup uncooked wild rice
1 cup uncooked long grain rice
2/3 cup dried cherries or cranberries
1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
In a large saucepan, saute the celery, carrot and onion in butter until tender. Stir in broth and wild rice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 25 minutes. Add long grain rice; cover and simmer 20 minutes longer. Stir in cherries (or cranberries); cook 5 min. longer or until the liquid is absorbed. Just before serving, stir in the toasted pecans. Serves 10.
Enjoy!
