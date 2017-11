Cookin’ with Carolyn Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Pumpkin Pecan Pie

1 can solid-pack pumpkin

1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened

2 eggs, divided

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. salt

1 (6-oz.) graham cracker pie crust

2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar

2 Tbsp. dark corn syrup

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 tsp. maple flavoring

1 cup chopped pecans

Whipped cream (opt.)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Combine pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, softened butter,1 egg, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg and salt in large bowl; beat until well blended. Pour into pie crust. Bake 20 min. Meanwhile, beat remaining egg, brown sugar, corn syrup, melted butter and maple flavoring in medium bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until well blended. Stir in pecans. Remove pie from oven; top with pecan mixture. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Bake 25 min or until knife inserted into center comes out clean. Serve with whipped cream; garnish as desired. Enjoy!