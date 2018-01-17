Cookin’ with Carolyn Shortcut Coconut-Pecan Chocolate Tassies

Shortcut Coconut-Pecan Chocolate Tassies

1 pkg. chocolate cake mix (regular size)

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1 large egg, lightly beaten

6 Tbsp. butter, melted and cooled slightly

3/4 cup coconut-pecan frosting

Pecan halves or melted semisweet chocolate, opt.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cake mix and oats; stir in egg and melted butter. Shape mixture into 1-in.l balls. Press dough onto bottom and up sides of greased mini-muffin cups. Bake just until set, 8-10 min. Cool slightly before removing to wire racks; cool completely. Top each with about 1 tsp. frosting. If desired, top with pecans or drizzle with melted chocolate. Makes about 3 doz.

Enjoy!