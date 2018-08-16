Cookin’ with Carolyn Caramel Morsel Bars

Caramel Morsel Bars

49 (14 oz. bag) Kraft caramels

3 tbsp. water

5 cups rice krispies

1 cup peanut butter

6 oz. pkg. semi-sweet chocolate chips

6 oz. pkg. butterscotch chips

Melt caramels with water in a sauce pan over low heat. Stir frequently until sauce is smooth. Mix cereal and peanut butter; press caramel sauce over mixture and mix until well coated. With greased fingers press mixture into greased 9×13 pan. Sprinkle morsels on top; place in 200 degree oven for 5 min., or until morsels soften. Spread softened morsels until blended to form a frosting. Cool, cut into bars. Enjoy