Cookin’ with Carolyn Colcannon Irish Potatoes

Colcannon Irish Potatoes

2-1/2 lbs. potatoes (about 6 med.), peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces

2 cups chopped cabbage

1 large onion, chopped

1 tsp. salt (or less)

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup 2% milk

Place potatoes in a 6-qt. stockpot; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook, covered, until potatoes are almost tender, 8-10 min. Add cabbage and onion; cook, covered, until cabbage is tender, 5-7 min. Drain; return to pot. Add salt and pepper; mash to desired consistency, gradually adding butter and milk. Makes 10 servings.

Enjoy!