Cookin’ with Carolyn Marinated Lamb Chops

Marinated Lamb Chops

8 (1-in.-thick) lamb loin chops

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 tsp. prepared mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp. dried whole rosemary

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp ground ginger

1 small onion, thinly sliced

Place lamb chops in an 11x7x2-inch baking dish; set aside. Combine olive oil and next 7 ingredients, stirring well. Pour marinade mixture over chops; top with sliced onion. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 4-5 hours, turning occasionally. Remove chops from marinade, discarding marinade and onion. Grill chops over hot coals 5-8 min. on each side or to desired degree of doneness. Yield: 8 servings.

Enjoy!