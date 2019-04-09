Cookin’ with Carolyn Marinated Lamb Chops

Marinated Lamb Chops
8 (1-in.-thick) lamb loin chops
3 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Tbsp. wine vinegar
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
2 tsp. prepared mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tsp. dried whole rosemary
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp ground ginger
1 small onion, thinly sliced
Place lamb chops in an 11x7x2-inch baking dish; set aside. Combine olive oil and next 7 ingredients, stirring well. Pour marinade mixture over chops; top with sliced onion. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 4-5 hours, turning occasionally. Remove chops from marinade, discarding marinade and onion. Grill chops over hot coals 5-8 min. on each side or to desired degree of doneness. Yield: 8 servings.
Enjoy!
