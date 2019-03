Moving Day Casserole

1(12 oz.) pkg. medium egg noodles

1 pound ground beef

2 (8-oz.) cans tomato sauce

3/4 cup flat beer

1 tsp. salt (or less)

1/2 tsp. oregano

2 drops hot sauce

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese,softened

1 cup cottage cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup chopped green pepper (opt.)

Cook noodles according to package directions; drain well, and set noodles aside. Cook ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat until browned, stirring to crumble meat. Add tomato sauce and next 4 ingredients; stir well. Remove from heat, and set aside. Combine cheeses, sour cream, and, if desired, green pepper; stir well. Place half the noodles in an ungreased shallow 3-qt. casserole. Top with cheese mixture; place remaining noodles over cheese mixture. Spoon beef mixture over noodles. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 min. Yield: 6 servings.

Enjoy!