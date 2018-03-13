Corned beef & cabbage, live music & beer firkin at Big Beach Brewery

Corned beef and cabbage, Irish Stouts, Jameson Barrel Aged Red Ales, and live music are just a few of the things Big Beach Brewery will be bringing out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Gulf Shores.

Located a 300 E. 24th Ave. Gulf Shores, Big Beach Brewery is already a popular locals hangout with a reputation for fun, good company and a damn good time.

Corned Beef & Cabbage plates from Amelia’s Deli will be offered beginning at noon. The Chad Davidson Band will start playing at 1 p.m,, and a Firkin tapping is scheduled at 6 p.m. before Wyatt Edmonson takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. More info: (251) 948-2337 or bigbeachbrewing.com.

Wyatt Edmondson on stage at 6:30 p.m.

Wyatt Edmondson (pictured) will play from 6:30-9:30 at Big Beach Brewery (300 E. 24th Ave.in Gulf Shores) on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Nashville based, Wyatt draws from the sounds of Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews, Don Henley, Jimmy Buffett, John Mayer and Jack Johnson as he rises through the Nashcat ranks as a singer-songwriter.

Originally from Montgomery, Wyatt was deeply inspired by Lake Martin, where he spent most weekends as an adolescent. His latest project is an acoustic-style concept EP about a place called Lovers Lake, where waves crash and love songs flow with purpose. The entire EP was written by his dock which is depicted on the artwork. His plan for the future is simple: Claim his place as a ground-breaking rock artist in Nashville.