Cotton Bayou Intersection Gets New Traffic Signal

A new traffic signal has been installed and will be in service at the Cotton Bayou Boat Launch intersection. This will mean that the left turn lanes, turning north from Perdido Beach Boulevard onto Highway 161, will be permanently eliminated. The left turn movement will be accommodated at the new signal to the east at Cotton Bayou. While these new changes will take some getting used to, all drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to be alert and patient.